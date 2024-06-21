Late Jovic Header Secures Serbia a Dramatic 1-1 Draw Against Slovenia at Euro 2024

MUNICH: Serbia substitute Luka Jovic headed a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash at Euro 2024 on Thursday.

A brilliantly worked goal from right-back Zan Karnicnik had given Slovenia the lead and put it on the brink of its first-ever Euros win before Serbia’s Jovic nodded home a corner five minutes into added time to leave its opponent distraught.

Slovenia missed several good chances before Karnicnik drove upfield from the edge of his penalty area, released the ball to Timi Elsnik and then met a beautiful return cross to slot past Predrag Rajkovic in the 69th minute.

Serbia failed to capitalise on periods of superiority despite the menace of veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who saw a close-range shot deflected by Karnicnik onto the woodwork until Jovic struck.

The result at the Munich Football Arena put Slovenia in second place on two points, with group leader England to come in its third and final Group C game. Serbia, bottom with one point, faces Denmark next. Agencies

