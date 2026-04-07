Lautaro Martinez marks return in style with brace in 5-2 win for Inter Milan

MILAN: Inter Milan delivered a ruthless attacking masterclass to dismantle AS Roma 5-2 at home on Sunday, tightening its grip on the Serie A title as Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez spearheaded the rout.

The victory gave Inter a nine-point cushion at the top of the table with 72 points as it awaits Monday’s clash between second-placed AC Milan and third-placed Napoli in Naples, with only seven rounds of the season remaining following that fixture. Roma sits sixth with 54 points.

Inter took a 59-second lead when Thuram squared for Martinez to fire home, and though Gianluca Mancini’s header briefly drew Roma level, Hakan Calhanoglu restored the advantage for the host in first-half stoppage time with a long-distance strike.

Thuram and Martinez combined again early in the second half, with the Frenchman threading a pass for Martinez to sweep in his second before Thuram headed home a corner minutes later. Nicolo Barella added a fifth for the host just after the hour mark, while Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for the visitor.

Inter captain Martinez marked his return from a muscle injury with a goal on his first league appearance since February as the host made a fast start.

Thuram broke down the right inside the opening minute and squared for Martinez, who slipped away from his marker to guide a first-time finish into the roof of the net.

Inter dominated the early stages in search of a second goal, but Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar produced a series of saves to frustrate the home side.

Roma gradually grew into the game as Inter’s intensity dropped and went close to levelling but Yann Sommer made a fine reflex save to tip away ?Donyell Malen’s looping header. The visitor was rewarded five minutes before half-time when Devyne Rensch’s lofted cross was headed in by an unmarked Gianluca Mancini to make it 1-1.

Inter regained the lead deep into first-half stoppage time through an outstanding strike from Calhanoglu, who drove a long-range effort from around 35 metres that dipped under the crossbar.

The host resumed after the break with renewed urgency and restored its two-goal cushion in the 55th minute, Thuram again the provider after winning possession high up the pitch and slipping a pass through for Martinez to sweep home his second.

Roma’s defensive lapses were exposed again three minutes later as Thuram, left unmarked at the near post, headed in from a corner to make it 4-1.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni was applauded by the home supporters when substituted just before the hour mark in a show of support following intense media criticism after his red card in Italy’s World Cup playoff defeat by Bosnia-Herzegovina.

With the contest effectively settled, Barella added Inter’s fifth goal in the 63rd minute before Pellegrini replied seven minutes later. Agencies

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