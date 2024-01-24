Lautaro Martinez Stars as Inter Milan Beat Napoli 1-0 to Win third consecutive Supercoppa

RIYADH: Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time as Inter Milan beat 10-men Napoli 1-0 to claim their third consecutive Supercoppa. In the first edition of the competition adopting a four-team format, Inter crushed Lazio 3-0 in the semifinal while Napoli also eliminated Fiorentina by a three-goal margin. The Nerazzurri dominated Monday’s game by stringing together a run of play. Lautaro had found the net in the 38th minute but it was ruled out due to Marcus Thuram’s offside position in the buildup. IANS

