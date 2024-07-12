Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans felicitated on sidelines of Wimbledon 2024

LONDON: Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes and Richard Evans, the 2024 International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees, were honoured at an event held on the sidelines of The Championships in Wimbledon, on Thursday. Amritraj, a former top-20 player and celebrated broadcaster, and Evans, a renowned author and journalist, have been inducted in the contributor category, while Paes, an 18-time Major champion and Olympic bronze medallist, is in the player category

Also Read: Leander Paes-led Bengal Wizards join Tennis Premier League

Also Watch: