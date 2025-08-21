Leanne Kiernan signs new deal with Liverpool FC Women

Liverpool: Leanne Kiernan has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC Women. The Irish striker put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Melwood Training Centre on Wednesday.

By inking fresh terms, the club’s second-highest scorer in the Women’s Super League era will take her Reds career into its fifth campaign.

The 26-year-old arrived in the summer of 2021 and fired in 14 goals on the way to winning the FA Women’s Championship during her debut season. A serious ankle injury limited her game time in Liverpool’s return to the top flight, but Kiernan racked up appearance totals of 19 and 22 in the last two terms. IANS

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw marks Maharashtra debut with century in Buchi Babu Invitational

Also watch: