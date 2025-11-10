Learner Tien beats Cameron Norrie in Metz for First Title

Metz: American teenager Learner Tien won his first title on the last day of the ATP regular season, beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6) in Metz on Saturday.

“I’m so happy, but so tired,” said the 19-year-old Tien after clinching victory in the Moselle Open in a tough tiebreak. I will remember this title and this tournament for a very long time.”

After reaching his first final in early October in Beijing, where he lost to Jannik Sinner, Tien broke his duck against Norrie, who was also the losing finalist in Metz last year to France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Neither player was close to the top eight in the rankings and could not qualify for the season-ending finals that open in Turin on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Briton missed too many opportunities on his opponent’s serve, converting only two of nine break points as he lost to Tien for the third time this season.

Norrie missed a break point at 4-4 in the third set, which went to a tiebreak.

Norrie raced to a 5-1 lead but Tien won the next five ponts and after wasting a first match point on his serve sealed victory on an unforced Norrie error. Agencies

