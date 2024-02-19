Legendary South African all-rounder cricketer Mike Procter dies

New Delhi: Legendary South Africa cricketer Mike Procter has died following complications after a heart surgery. He was 77. Procter’s wife Maryna confirmed the news to the South African press late on Saturday, ICC reports.

Procter is considered as a Test great despite a short international career, abbreviated due to South Africa’s sporting isolation from the 1970s and 1980s. He played seven Test matches, all against Australia, taking 41 wickets at an impressive average of 15.02.

Known for a chest-on action and releasing the ball early in his delivery stride, Procter helped South Africa go undefeated in the seven-Test stretch, winning six matches and the other being a draw.

His best figures of 6 for 73 came in the second innings of his final appearance at Port Elizabeth, to seal a crushing 323-run victory.

Procter was also known for his power with the bat, making key runs in a 4-0 whitewash of Australia in 1969/1970, and his work for South Africa was acknowledged by Wisden, named as one of their Cricketers of the Year in 1970.

Procter was South Africa’s coach upon their readmission to international cricket, and oversaw the Proteas’ 1992 Cricket World Cup to the semifinals.

He later went on to serve as an ICC match referee between 2002 and 2008, where controversy seemed to follow him - he was the referee at The Oval in 2006 when Pakistan forfeited the Test and again in Sydney in 2007-08 when he banned Harbhajan Singh. He stood down from the position in 2008 in order to take up a new role as South Africa’s convener of selectors. IANS

