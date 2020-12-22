Leicester City sink Spurs; United thrash Leeds

LONDON: Jamie Vardy scored Leicester City's opening goal and had a hand in the other as the Foxes earned an impressive 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.



Vardy netted a penalty on the stroke of halftime and his 59th-minute header led to Toby Alderweireld's own goal to lift Leicester two places up to second on 27 points from 14 games, four behind champions and leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham dropped two places down to fourth after a second successive defeat, having suffered a 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday, with their display against Leicester leaving a lot to be desired.

The home side conceded a needless penalty, given after a VAR check, as Sergie Aurier clattered into Wesley Fofana on the edge of the area and Vardy made no mistake when he drilled the spot kick down the middle past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Visiting midfielder James Maddison had a superb finish ruled out for marginal offside before Vardy got on the end of a Marc Albrighton cross and his header cannoned off Alderweireld into the back of the net.

Spurs pressed in the closing stages as Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel kept out Son Heung-min's close range effort with a brilliant save before the visitors twice came close to adding a third goal at the other end.

United thrash Leeds 6-2 to move up to third

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored two each as Manchester United turned on the style, thumping Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move up to third in the Premier League.

United are now on 26 points, above Everton on goal difference and trail from leaders Liverpool by five points, having played a game less.

It was the best display this season from United who responded to Leeds' well known pressing game and relentless running by playing through the press with crisp, swift passing and matching Marcelo Bielsa's side for work-rate.

McTominay fired United ahead after 67 seconds in emphatic fashion with a thundering low drive from outside the box after he had set up by Bruno Fernandes.

The midfielder then became the first player to score twice in the opening three minutes of a Premier League match when he collected a clever pass from Anthony Martial and beat Illan Meslier with a left-foot finish.

Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 20th minute, drilling home after the ball fell to him at the back post, after a swift United counter-attack.

Victor Lindelof added the fourth in the 37th minute, converting at the back post after Martial had flicked on a Luke Shaw corner. But Leeds gave themselves a small foothold in the game when defender Liam Cooper headed in a Raphinha corner, four minutes before the break.

That goal gave Marcelo Bielsa's team some encouragement for the second half and United keeper David De Gea had to be at his sharpest to keep out a Raphina header.

But United put the game beyond Bielsa's side when the impressive McTominay found Dan James with crisp pass and the Welsh forward beat Meslier at his near post.

Fernandes added United's sixth — and his second — from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after Martial had been brought down in the box by Pascal Struijk.

Still Leeds continued to push forward in numbers and they were rewarded when Stuart Dallas beat De Gea with a wonderful curling shot from over 20 metres out.

With an animated Bielsa still urging his team forward despite being 6-2 down, Leeds left space for United to exploit and it was only a series of fine saves from Meslier that stopped an even heavier loss.

United had not scored more than five goals in a Premier League game since their 8-2 win over Arsenal in August 2011.

Sheffield United denied first win as Brighton grab late equaliser

Ten-man Sheffield United were denied a first win of the season when hosts Brighton & Hove Albion grabbed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Arena on Sunday.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when John Lundstram was sent off for upending Joel Veltman in a reckless challenge in the first half, with the referee changing his decision from a yellow card to a red following a VAR review.

Despite Brighton's domination, United took the lead when league debutant Jayden Bogle made an impact after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Brighton stayed 16th in the standings while Sheffield United remained rooted to the foot of the table with two points from 14 games. Agencies

