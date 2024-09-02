Leipzig end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga

Leipzig: Lois Openda’s brace helped Leipzig end Bayer Leverkusen’s 35-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga as they came from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory in the second round.

It was Leverkusen who broke the deadlock on 39 minutes when Jeremie Frimpong raced through the Leipzig area before drilling the ball past Gulacsi and into the near post.

Xabi Alonso’s men doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Alejandro Grimaldo latched on to Florian Wirtz’s through ball.

Leipzig responded well to cut the deficit in half after Benjamin Henrich’s pinpoint cross into the box allowed Kevin Kampl to make it 2-1 in the dying seconds of the first half.

The Red Bulls came out guns blazing after the restart and kept the Leverkusen defence on their toes, with Kampl’s long-range effort testing goalkeeper Matej Kovar before Castello Lukeba’s equalizer was ruled out for offside.

Leipzig had long since established a foothold in the game and deservedly equalized when Openda was set up by Sesko before nutmegging Kovar on the hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as Openda remained in the thick of things and stunned Leverkusen with his second of the night in the closing stages.

Leverkusen were last beaten on May 27 last year when they lost 3-0 at Bochum. IANS

Also Read: Bayern Munich edge Wolfsburg to give Coach Vincent Kompany winning Bundesliga

Also Watch: