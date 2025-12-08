Lens Tops Ligue 1 After Victory Over Nantes, PSG Trails by One Point

PARIS: Surprise package Lens will emerge from the weekend as French Ligue 1 leader after a 2-1 win at Nantes on Saturday night, but Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stays in the hunt, just one point behind after thumping Rennes 5-0.

French and European Champion PSG travel to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League midweek and on Saturday, fielded a weakened side that routed Rennes 5-0, having slipped up 0-1 at Monaco last weekend.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice with youngster Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye and Gonçalo Ramos completing the romp in injury time.

The modest northern club, Lens, with a large regional support base, climbed top for the first time in 21 years last weekend, and was to remain top regardless of PSG’s result. Agencies

