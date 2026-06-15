Lewis Hamilton Ends Mercedes’ Streak with First Ferrari Win in Spanish Grand Prix Thriller

Catalunya: Lewis Hamilton claimed a magnificent maiden Grand Prix victory for Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday, ending Mercedes' unbeaten run in the 2026 Formula One season and reigniting his title challenge with a commanding drive. The seven-time world champion had a well-executed race, finishing ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris. This victory marked his first Grand Prix win in almost two years and was Ferrari's best result of the season. Agencies

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