Libema Open: Alex de Minaur, Paul, Korda advance to next round

Hertogenbosch: Australia's Alex de Minaur romped into the quarterfinals of the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Thursday making a winning start in the ATP Tour event played on grass. The Australian held off Zizou Bergs for a 7-5, 6-4 opening victory as he competes as the top seed for the first time in his tour-level career.

The second-seeded Paul pulled through a sticky start to his grass-court season to register a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 triumph against Alexei Popyrin. It was the World No. 13’s first victory in three attempts in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, where he is now into his fifth tour-level quarterfinal on grass.

Korda battled past Luca Nardi 7-5, 7-5 to reach the last eight on his event debut. The seventh seed leads Paul 3-1 in the pair’s ATP head-to-head series: Korda beat his countryman three times at the ATP 250 level in 2021 before Paul prevailed in five sets at the 2022 US Open. None of their previous clashes were played on grass.

