Ligue 1 2025-26: Late Winner from Ramos Powers PSG Past Nice

PARIS: Substitute Goncalo Ramos headed home from a corner in the final seconds of stoppage time as Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain scraped a 1-0 home win against Nice on Saturday night.

With the last action of the match, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headed on a right-wing corner and Ramos nodded in from close range to spare PSG a fourth draw in five games.

Coach Luis Enrique was missing injured forward Desire Doue, and started with Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé on the bench with a view to the Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

PSG dominated play but struggled to create chances in the first half against a well-organized Nice side. Midfielder Vitinha’s powerful shot was well saved by Nice goalkeeper Yéhvann Diouf midway through the second half.

Ramos hit the post in the 80th minute then had a point-blank header tipped over by Diouf in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

But Diouf was let down by his defense on the ensuing corner and Ramos — who is often used as an impact substitute — marked his 100th appearance for PSG with his 38th goal.

Heading into this weekend’s 11th round, the top six teams were separated by only two points. They have not been so close since the start of the 2010-11 season won by Lille.

Strasbourg, Lyon and Lens can all move level on 22 points with Marseille if they win their games on Sunday.

Strasbourg is at Rennes; Lens hosts Lorient; and Lyon travels to Brest. Agencies

