Ligue 1: Ferran Torres scores in Paris Saint-Germain’s first win of season

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain ended its three-match winless run in Ligue 1 by beating Stade Brestois 1-0 on Sunday night. World Cup winner and new recruit Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game as PSG moved to joint-seventh in the table.

The goal came just five minutes into the match as Torres found himself at the end of Ousmane Dembele’s backheel to give the visitor the lead.

The Spaniard has now scored six goals in five matches across all competitions for the defending French top flight champion. Lille recovered from a midweek Champions League defeat to beat Troyes 2-0 and move to the top of the standings. Fullback Tiago Santos scored for a second time this season as he curled a first-time, right-footed shot into the far top corner.

RC Lens came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at promoted Le Mans to make it four points from the opening four games of the season. Agencies

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