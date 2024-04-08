Ligue 1: Goncalo Ramos goal rescues Paris St Germain in draw with Clermont

PARIS: A late Goncalo Ramos goal saved Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain from a home defeat to bottom-of-table Clermont in a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes on Saturday, after PSG manager Luis Enrique sent out a fully changed side but needed Kylian Mbappe late on.

PSG, with one league loss all season, is on 63 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Brest who plays Metz on Sunday. Clermont remains bottom on 21 points, two behind Metz.

PSG went in at the break a goal down after Habib Keita scored in the 32nd minute, but the home side, helped by Mbappe’s appearance later on, salvaged a point with five minutes left through Ramos.

PSG couldn’t find a winner, however, and for the second time this season it was held to a draw by Clermont, which probably won’t stop PSG winning its 12th Ligue 1 championship, and may not be enough to save Clermont from relegation.Agencies

Also Read: Champions League: Kylian Mbappe fires Paris St Germain into quarters; Harry Kane powers Bayern Munich

Also Watch: