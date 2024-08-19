Ligue 1: Mason Greenwood scores twice on debut as Marseille make winning start

PARIS: Mason Greenwood scored twice on his Marseille debut on Saturday as Roberto De Zerbi’s new-look side won 5-1 at Brest in their opening game of the Ligue 1 season.

Former Manchester United forward Greenwood struck inside three minutes and added another goal from the penalty spot on the half-hour after Luis Henrique had doubled Marseille’s lead.

Luis Henrique netted again after Mahdi Camara’s crunching effort pulled it back to 3-1 before half-time, with Greenwood also involved in both of the Brazilian’s goals.

Greenwood won a second penalty after going down under a challenge from Jordan Amavi, but it was another of Marseille’s new signings Elye Wahi who tucked it away.

The 22-year-old Greenwood arrived last month from Old Trafford, where his career began in promising fashion before he was suspended in January 2022 following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault. Agencies

Also Read: Manchester United player Mason Greenwood granted bail after rape charge

Also Watch: