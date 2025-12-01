Ligue 1: Monaco beat PSG; Marseille held to draw by Toulouse

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shock 0-1 defeat to AS Monaco on Saturday night, but retained top spot in Ligue 1 after nearest rival Marseille was held to a 2-2 draw by Toulouse.

Japan’s Takumi Minamino scored the only goal of the game for Monaco, the former Liverpool player’s second-half strike inflicting a second domestic defeat of the campaign on PSG.

Monaco held on through the closing stages, including seven minutes of stoppage time, after having former Paris defender Thilo Kehrer sent off in the 80th minute.

It was a surprise result with Monaco ending a run of three consecutive Ligue 1 losses.

It is now provisionally up to sixth, seven points behind the capital side, which lost its only other Ligue 1 game this season to Marseille in September.

PSG remain top of the standings for now with 30 points from 14 games, one point ahead of Marseille after Roberto De Zerbi’s team was denied by Santiago Hidalgo’s late equaliser for Toulouse at the Velodrome.

Saturday’s other game between Paris FC and bottom club Auxerre ended in a 1-1 draw in the capital. Agencies

Also Read: Yonex Sunrise Guwahati Masters Badminton Championship begins on Tuesday