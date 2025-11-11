Ligue 1: Neves scores in stoppage time as PSG beat Lyon to stay top

PARIS: Injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain scored the winner deep into stoppage time for the second straight game, beating Lyon 3-2 to stay two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Lyon’s defenders failed to track João Neves on a corner from the left, and the midfielder headed in from close range five minutes into added time, one week after Gonçalo Ramos headed home in the final seconds of stoppage time against Nice.

PSG is two points ahead of second-placed Marseille and third-placed Lens, which is separated by goal difference.

After losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, PSG coach Luis Enrique was without Ousmane Dembele (calf tear), right back Achraf Hakimi (sprained ankle) and left back Nuno Mendes (sprained knee). Rising star Desire Doue (thigh tear) was also missing.

Midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, deployed at right back, put PSG ahead in the 26th minute with an angled drive which flew over the left shoulder of goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Host Lyon equalized four minutes later when Zaïre-Emery failed to track Afonso Moreira’s run behind him following a long ball, and the Portuguese striker slotted into the left corner.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is usually a winger, started up front for PSG and put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the 33rd after United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann lost the ball on the edge of the penalty area.

But Lyon equalized again shortly after halftime through former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He latched onto a long ball and hit a first-time lob from 25 meters, which sailed over the head of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

World Cup-winning Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico was sent off for Lyon in stoppage time for a second yellow card. Moments later, PSG had a corner and punished Lyon. Agencies

