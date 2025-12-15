Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Stave off Metz’s Comeback with Win

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) moved provisionally to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win at bottom club Metz on Saturday night, where the league champion had a two-goal cushion cut twice, and Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou and Desire Doue were all on the scoresheet.

PSG is on 36 points, two ahead of Lens, which hosts Nice on Sunday, while Metz remains at the bottom of the standings with 11 points.

PSG struggled to create any early chances against Metz — despite the latter having the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 34 goals in its 15 previous games — but finally found a way through in the 31st minute. Lee Kang-in played a one-two from a short corner before floating the ball towards the six-yard area, where Ramos steered his header into the bottom corner. PSG scored its second goal eight minutes later. Ibrahim Mbaye played a pinpoint pass across the box for Ndjantou to slide in and net his first goal for the club. The 18-year-old became PSG’s 17th different goalscorer in Ligue 1 this campaign.

PSG held on, but Metz will take satisfaction from its performance, and if it can produce this type of display against lesser sides, it might be able to avoid a swift return to Ligue 2. Agencies

