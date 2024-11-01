Ligue 1: Paris St-Germain punished with partial stadium closure for homophobic chants

Paris: Paris St-Germain has been ordered to partially close a section of the Parc des Princes for their upcoming Ligue 1 match against Toulouse next month, as a consequence of homophobic chants by their fans.

The incident occurred during PSG’s 4-2 home win over Strasbourg on October 20 when the offensive slurs were made about the club and their midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said in a statement that PSG have to close the Auteuil stand - the end behind the goal traditionally occupied by a number of the club’s ultras, BBC reports. IANS

