Like I did in FC Goa, I want to help Odisha FC players to play in the national team: Sergio Lobera

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 table-toppers Odisha FC and FC Goa are set to square off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday to determine the League Winners Shield champions of the tenth season of ISL. The two teams are solid contenders to stake a claim for the biggest honours at the end of this campaign and this game can help the Juggernauts, currently at 30 points, to build a reasonable distance with FC Goa (27), despite having played two games more (13) than the Gaurs (11).

It will be an encounter that will bring back a host of memories and emotions for Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera, who entered the shores of Indian football with FC Goa in 2017. Over the years, the Spaniard has gone on to record his name as one of the finest tacticians to have graced the ISL, seeing success both with the Gaurs as well as Mumbai City FC.

However, he is one coach whose impact has been felt beyond silverware. Right from his stint with the Gaurs, the Spaniard has helped provide a platform for young Indian players and propel them to achieve the national team call-up. “We will see big stars coming out of Odisha FC in 4-5 years,” said Sergio Lobera. “Individuals shine when the team does well. Odisha FC have a number of young players with an amazing future. One of my main jobs is to increase the number of players playing in the national team. I did this in FC Goa. When I went there, they had only one-two players playing in the national team, and then a lot of players went to the national team. This is also my target in Odisha FC.”

Several players like Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, and Mandar Rao Dessai, amongst others began representing the Blue Tigers whilst playing under Lobera at the club level. Similarly, the tactician wants to replicate that pattern with Odisha FC, with players like Isak Vanlalruatfela, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Jerry Mawihmingthanga amongst others taking giant leaps with the Juggernauts in his watch.

“They have a great future, but also a good present, because they need to help us to achieve results, as we are in a professional setup and we need to win. I am very excited with the job we can do with some players in the future. We have young talent and in four-five years, maybe some of these players will be big stars in Indian football,” he added. IANS

Also Read: Confident that ISL season will be a good one for FC Goa: Marquez

Also Watch: