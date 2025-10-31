Lionel Messi tops Major League Soccer earners ahead of Son Heung-min

MIAMI: Inter Miami’s eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid footballer in Major League Soccer (MLS), with Los Angeles FC’s recent arrival Son Heung-min second, according to an updated salary list published on Wednesday.

The $20.4 million guaranteed annual salary that Messi receives from Inter Miami remains far ahead of that of any other player in MLS.

The figure does not include other types of income, such as his extensive portfolio of sponsorships, which the Argentinian star received as part of the contract he signed upon his arrival in Miami in mid-2023, which concludes in December.

The Argentina captain will begin a three-season extension with Inter next year, the financial details of which are not yet known. Messi, 38, has just been crowned top scorer of the regular season, with 29 goals in 28 matches, and is favoured to retain the Most Valuable Player award. His salary tops the list published by the MLS Players Association. Agencies

