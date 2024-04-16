Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks old world record in discus throw at Oklahoma Throws Series

Oklahoma (USA): In the Olympic year, Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna broke the longest-standing men’s world record, throwing an incredible 74.35m to smash the discus throw mark at the Oklahoma Throws Series meeting in Ramona, the United States.

That throw improved the world record of 74.08m set by Jurgen Schult in 1986 – 16 years before Alekna was born – and it formed part of a series of six 70m-plus throws by the 21-year-old on Sunday. Competing on a weekend when discus throwers were blessed with perfect conditions, Alekna showed he meant business from the start, opening with 72.21m, according to a report on World Athletics’ website. That improved on his Personal Best of 71.39m, which had moved him up to No.10 on the world all-time list on April 6, but still he looked frustrated.

The two-time world medallist followed that with 70.32m in the gusty conditions but seemed much happier with his third-round attempt. It measured at 72.89m – a mark that strengthened his place at fourth all-time. Later returning to the throwing circle for the fifth time, he launched the implement and pointed at it as it flew through the air. It landed at 74.35m – initially measured as 74.41m but later revised – and Alekna made history, going on to complete his series with 70.50m from his final attempt.(IANS)

Also Read: Medals in long jump, heptathlon, discus throw; Two silver and bronze bagged in 1500m races by Indians

Also Watch: