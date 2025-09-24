Liverpool’s Arne Slot defends referee

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Arne Slot has backed the referee’s decision to add only three minutes of stoppage time in their tense 2-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton on Saturday, dismissing rival complaints about time-wasting. Everton boss David Moyes had called the decision “very strange,” while winger Jack Grealish claimed Liverpool were “trying to slow the game down at times.” Grealish’s frustration boiled over as he confronted the referee after the final whistle and was shown a yellow card.

Liverpool looked to be in complete control after first-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike, but Idrissa Gueye’s strike midway through the second half set up a nervy finish at Goodison Park as Everton piled forward. (IANS)

