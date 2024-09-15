2nd REC Open Talent Hunt for Youth and Elite Athletes Set to Take Place at SAI Paltan Bazaar Stadium from September 15-21

GUWAHATI: The 2nd REC Open Talent Hunt competition for Youth and Elite men and women will be held at the SAI Paltan Bazaar stadium here from September 15 to 21. The tournament, serves as a platform for aspiring boxers to showcase their skills and open opportunities, will witness around 600 boxers competing in 12 weight categories each for elite men and women and 10 weight categories each for youth men and women.

Based on the performance in the Talent Hunt, about 96 boxers each from Elite men and women. 80 boxers each from Youth men and women categories will be eligible to participate in the Combined National Level Talent Programme. The gold and silver medallists from each weight category of the Combined National Level Talent Hunt will be getting a direct entry into the National Camps starting this edition.

“Boxing Federation of India and REC have been taking numerous initiatives to identify and nurture budding boxers as part of our commitment towards increasing the talent pool and the growth of Indian boxing. The REC Open Talent Hunt program is designed to sport in every corner of India and hence is open to budding boxers from across the country. It also provides a fantastic opportunity for boxers from the North East to make a mark in their own backyard and take a shot at taking their journey towards national and international glory,” said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General of Boxing Federation of India.

