Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 35th Mr Saraighat and 6th Mr Saraighat, Assam will be held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Several top body builders from various parts of the country are expected to take part in the Mr Saraighat Competition.

