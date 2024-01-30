46th All Assam Golf Championship  concluded at Digboi Golf Links

GUWAHATI: The 46th edition of the All Assam Amateur Invitational Golf Championship concluded at the Digboi Golf Links on Sunday. Jakir Hussain was the overall winner of the championship. Ajoy Baruah, participated in the above 65 years category, received Sentinel Trophy for the year 2024.

The winners in various categories: Champion: Jakir Hussain

Hadicap, 0-9: Best gross 2 days winner - Sandip Deb; Best net 2 days winner - Mahinder Singh PDE; Best gross day 2 winner - Dion Sian Pao; Best gross day 1 winner - Ajay Baruah; Best gross day 2 R’up - Hemanto Panging; Best gross day 1 R’up - Alok Baruah; Best nett day 2 winner - Kunal Bhardwaj; Best nett day 1 winner - Arunjyoti Borgohain; Best nett day 2 R’up - J V Singh; Best nett day 1 R’up - Sameer Pradhan; Best bogey day 2 winner - Pavan; Best bogey day 1 winner - Air Com Sameer Pradhan; Best bogey day 2 R’up - Navin Kumar Kisley; Best bogey day 1 R’up - Arijit Sarma; Best stableford day 2 winner - Mridul Shyam; Best stableford day 1 winner - Pallab Borgaohain (Zaloni); Best stableford day 2 R’up - Bhanku Kumar; Best stableford day 1 R’up - Basudev Bhakta.

Ladies: Gross winner- Kayra Reying Pao; Gross runners-up- Boby Saikia; Net winner-Khushboo Bhandari; Net runners-up- Promita Sarma.

