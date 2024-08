GUWAHATI: The 4th Guwahati District Karate Championship got under way at the RG Baruah Sports Complex in the city on Saturday. The competition was inaugurated by Pradip Timung, Director, Sports and Youth Welfare. Nearly 1100 players from various parts of the district are taking part in the competition.

