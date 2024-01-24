Abu Nechim Ahmed shines in Bud Cricket Club win in Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Doing an all round performance former first class cricketer Abu Nechim Ahmed guided Bud Cricket Club to register a huge victory against Titan Club in the Guwahati Leg of 6th Assam Premier Club Championship at the Nehru Stadium here today. Bud won the game by 277 runs and the contribution of Abu was 90 and 2-2. Nibir Deka (94) also contributed well for Bud in the game. Elected to bat, Bud posted 314-6 in their 40 overs and Titan, in reply, scored 37-9.

Brief scores: Bud Cricket Club 314-6 (40 overs)- Nibir Deka 94 (77 balls, 4X10, 6X2), Abu Nechim Ahmed (90, 81 balls, 4X9) Erik roy 42, Rupjyoti Patowary 3-58; Titan Club 37-9 (16.1 overs)- Pushparaj Sharma 2-5, Abu Nechim Ahmed 2-22, Ram Kishan Sharma 2-4.

