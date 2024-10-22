Local Sports

ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy begins today at ACA Stadium in Guwahati

The ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy 2024 is set to commence at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.
T20 Challengers Trophy
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy 2024 is set to commence at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

A total of six teams will compete in this tournament and they are: Barak Bravehearts, Brahmaputra Boys, Manas Tigers, Kaziranga Heroes, Subansiri Champs and Dihing-Patkai Riders. Each day will feature two matches, with the first match starting at 8:30 AM and the second at 1:00 PM. The final match is scheduled for October 29.

Also Read: Digaru Viranganas win title in ACA Women’s T20 Cricket Challengers Trophy

Also Watch:             

ACA Stadium
ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com