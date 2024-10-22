ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy begins today at ACA Stadium in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy 2024 is set to commence at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

A total of six teams will compete in this tournament and they are: Barak Bravehearts, Brahmaputra Boys, Manas Tigers, Kaziranga Heroes, Subansiri Champs and Dihing-Patkai Riders. Each day will feature two matches, with the first match starting at 8:30 AM and the second at 1:00 PM. The final match is scheduled for October 29.

