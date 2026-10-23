ACA Reveals U-23 Squad for Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy Away Matches

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced its U-23 squad for the third and fourth matches of the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy2026–27. Assam will face Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh in their next two matches, both of which will be played away from home. Roshan Topno has been named captain of the side, while Saurav Mousum Dihingia will serve as vice-captain.

Assam U-23 Squad: Roshan Topno (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Saurav Mousum Dihingia (Vice-Captain), Dipankar Paul, Parvej Musaraf, Dyutimoy Nath, Hrishikesh Das, Barun Jyoti Malakar, Rohit Sen (Wicketkeeper), Ayushman Malakar, Anurag Phukan, Ranjan Bikash Das, Bastab Roy, Rajesh Prasad, Reshob Dipak and Rupjyoti Das.

Support Staff: Manager: Jitu Bordoloi. Head Coach:Sukhvinder Singh. Batting Coach: Subhrajit Saikia. Assistant Coaches: Manoj Kr. Bayan and Dhiraj Goswami.

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