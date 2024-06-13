Indian Grand Prix-3: Ace Athlete Hima Das Finishes Sixth, Ambrika Narzary Wins Bronze

GUWAHATI: Assamese sprinting sensation Hima Das came sixth in the 200m race in Indian Grand Prix-3 held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Her timing was clocked at 25.09 sec.

Telangana's Nithya Gandhe and Kaveri Laxmangoudapat of Karnataka grabbed the first and second spot respectively with timings of 24.23 and 24.38 sec.

Meanwhile, Assam girl Ambrika Narzary gave the state something to cheer about as she clinched a bronze medal from the same championship today.

Participating in the triple jump event, Ambrika crossed 12.51 which turned out to be enough for her in securing the bronze medal. Poorva Hitesh Sawant and Sharvari Avinash Parule, both hailing from Maharashtra, clinched gold and silver respectively, clocking impressive timings of 13.14m and 12.74m.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Sprinter Hima Das’ return to competitive sports proved anticlimactic after she failed to finish the 200m race at the Indian Grand Prix-1.

She started the race but left after completing just over 50 meters at the Kanteerava stadium.

ALSO READ: Sprinter Hima Das fails to finish 200m race at Indian Grand Prix-1

ALSO WATCH: