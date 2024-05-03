AIFF D Certificate Course conducts by Guwahati City FC (GCFC) concludes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second AIFF D Certificate Course conducted by the Guwahati City FC (GCFC) concluded at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here on Thursday. After two E Certificate Courses, one D Certificate Course and one C Diploma course, this was the fifth coach education program of the club which was approved by the Assam Football Association and conducted under the rules and regulations of All India Football Federation. A total of 25 coaches across the north east participated in the course where C. Rabisankar Singh was the instructor.

Also Read: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee suspends Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku

Also Watch: