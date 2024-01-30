AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament begins at North East Tennis Foundation courts in Guwahati

Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament for Boys and girls U-12 years got under way at the North East Tennis Foundation courts in the city today. All together forty players from the different parts of the country are taking part in the tournament. Along with the singles the double events will also be played in the tournament. The finals will be held on February 2.

