Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 19th All Assam State Shooting Championship will begin at Kahilipara Sports Shooting Range from July 24. The competition will be held in Sub Youth, Youth, Junior, Senior, Masters, Para, Deaf and Open category in 10m Air Weapons, Small Bore, Pistol, Rifle and Trap events. The competition will conclude on July 27.

