Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Squash and Racket Association will organize 4th All India Brahmaputra National Squash Championship at the R G Baruah Sports Complex here from Friday, The competition will be held in different age categories: U-11, U-13. U-15. U-17. U-19 along with men and women. Around 300 players will participate in the Championship.

Also Read: Anahat Singh becomes the youngest national champion in squash

Also Watch: