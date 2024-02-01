All India Football Federation (AIFF): Northeast United FC thrash Harisinga Town Club in Under-17 Youth League

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Northeast United FC thrashed Harisinga Town Club in the Under-17 Youth League of All India Football Federation (AIFF) by 4-0 at Kokrajhar SAI Stadium on Wednesday. The league is organized by Assam Football Association.

Danny of NEUFC scored in 31st, 77th and 81st minutes while N. Mate scored in the 73rd minute.

The match was inaugurated by Dr. Sangrang Brahma, Secretary of Assam Football Association. The inaugural match was also attended by the President of Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) Kabiranjan Brahma, Director (i/c) of Kokrajhar SAI Pradip Kumar Brahma and SDSO, Kokrajhar Pradip Narzary.

