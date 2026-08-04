All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship begins in Maligaon

GUWAHATI: The 72nd All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship (Men &; Women) 2026-27 got under way at the NFRSA Indoor Stadium, Maligaon on Monday.The tournament is witnessing participation of 65 men players and 31 women players from different Railway teams across the country which is organized by the North East Frontier Railway

The Opening Ceremony was held at the NFRSA indoor stadium and it was graced by Ramesh Kumar, Additional General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway.

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