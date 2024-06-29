Amlan Borgohain, Mehedi Hassan win bronze in Inter State Senior Athletics championship meet

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam collected two bronze medals through Amlan Borgohain and Mehedi Hassan in the 63rd National Inter State Senior Athletics championship held at Panchkula on Friday. Amlan earned bronze medal in the men’s 100m run clocking 10.49 sec. Gurindervir Singh from Punjab collected gold and Animesh Kujur (Odisha) won silver.

Meanwhile Mehedi, participating in the men’s 1500mt, clocked 3:44.40 to finish third. Parvej Khan (Haryana) and Yoonus Shah (Uttar Pradesh) bagged gold and silver respectively in this event.

