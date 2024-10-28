Angel Mahanta wins bronze medal in CBSE National Shooting Championship at Bhopal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Angel Mahanta of Modern English School brought laurel for the State by winning a bronze medal from the CBSE National Shooting Championship held at Bhopal recently. Angel took part in the 10m pistol event.

