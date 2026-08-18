APL: Charaideo Sunrisers fight back from 0-2 collapse to seal 38-run win over Nagaon Rangers

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Charaideo Sunrisers kept their campaign alive with a convincing 38-run victory over Nagaon Rangers in Assam Premier League at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. Having won the toss and opted to field, Rangers struck twice in the first over as Sunrisers slipped to 0-2, with skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Manash Jyoti Gogoi both departing in the first over. Hrishikesh Tamuli then anchored the innings, top-scoring with 54 off 47 balls with four fours and two sixes, finding support from Soumya Kanti Paul (31), Reshabh Dipak (27) and Tej Khan (21). Sunil Lachit claimed 3 for 20, while Sumit Kashyap also picked up three wickets.

In response, Nagaon Rangers got off to a solid start through Sumit Kashyap and Anil Sharma, who put on a 46-run opening stand. Kashyap continued to anchor the chase, striking 42 off 37 balls with three fours and three sixes but Nagaon still failed to reach the target as wickets fell on regular interval at the other end.

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