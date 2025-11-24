Arunachal: 42nd NTPC Sub-Junior National Archery Championship begins in Papum Pare

A Correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the 42nd NTPC Sub-Junior National Archery championship at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia in Papum Pare district.

Addressing participating players, coaches and officials, Khandu expressed hope that the event will provide a crucial platform for young, talented archers from across India to showcase their skills.

Stating that the event is a golden opportunity for the youth of the state to learn, he said, our youth have inborn qualities in archery as it is associated with our tribal society since ancient times.

The chief minister expressed hope that the event will highlight the state’s inherent archery skills and help nurture young talent to rise on the national stage.

Highlighting the state government’s effort to provide a platform to archery, he said, a state-level archery event was organised in Tawang recently.

“We are providing professional training to our youth in compound and recurve archery, so that they are able to compete at national and international level,” the Chief Minister said.

Khandu said, “I think, it’s just a matter of time our youth will also earn a good name at national and international events.”

Encouraging youth to take up sports, he said the state govt has reserved jobs for meritorious sportspersons.

“We have 5% job reservation in each department. Police and sports departments have 10% job reservation. So, all players should apply according to the rules and policies,” he said.

On the lack of infrastructure for archery in the state, Khandu said the government is upgrading infrastructures.

In the coming days, he said, the state will organise national and international level events. He also said that a state-of-the-art archery range will be set up at Yupia.

Khandu, who is also Arunachal Pradesh Football Association president, said he just reviewed the football infrastructure with members and that stadiums will be upgraded soon.

Earlier, Arunachal Archery Association (AAA) president and organising committee chairman Tadar Niglar sought better archery infrastructure and facilities in the state.

Archery has been the first discipline to bring laurels for the state at national and international competitions, he said.

Niglar said that a total of 46 teams are participating in the competition including 28 states, 8 UTs and 10 affiliated archery teams.

An estimated 1500 players and an equal number of officials will participate in the competition, he said.

He said the event will include three main disciplines – recurve, compound, and Indian round for boys and girls.

Organized by the AAA, under the aegis of the Archery Association of India (AAI), the competition will continue till November 30.

AAI vice president Satyanarayana Cherukuri, AAI observer KB Gurung, AAI competition director Rupesh Kar, former archer Dola Banerjee, advisor to Sports minister Chau Zingnu Namchoom, AAA vice president and organising committee vice chairperson Maryi Doyom, Sports and Youth Affairs director Kardia Dodum, Sports Authority of Arunachal chairman Neelam Jhon were also present.

Also Read: Archery C'ships: Recurve men and compound women’s teams enter final