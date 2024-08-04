Arunachal Pradesh Holds Assam to 2-2 Draw, Ends Assam's Winning Streak in B C Roy Junior National Football

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh stopped Assam’s winning run by holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw in the B C Roy Junior National Football at Nagaon today. Assam, who won their last three matches in the five-team group, took the lead through Roshan Dungdung in the 12th minute only to find Arunachal’s Hanu Tari restoring parity within a couple of minutes.

Assam finally regained lead in the 82nd minute off a goal by Litdong Dera. But it too didn’t last long Gymar Josuah snatched a point for Arunachal with a goal in the 90+3 minutes.

While Assam finished their league engagements with 10 points, Arunachal have seven points from three outings.

