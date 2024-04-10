Arup Buragohain to participate in All England Senior (Masters) Badminton Championship 2024

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran Badminton player from Assam Arup Buragohain will participate at the 106th All England Senior (Masters) Badminton Championship 2024 scheduled to be held at Hertfordshire Sports Village, London from April 12. He will participate in the Men’s Doubles 50+ category. Gujarat’s Unnikrishnan Verma will be his Double’s partner in the prestigious tournament. It may be mentioned here that both the shuttlers won bronze medals in the senior Asia Badminton Championship held in Vietnam in December last year.

