ASEBSC, Guwahati Volleyball Club (GVC) lift GSA Inter Club Volleyball Championship title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHTI: ASEBSC and Guwahati Volleyball Club (GVC) lifted the GSA Inter Club Volleyball Championship title that concluded in the city today. In the men’s final ASEBSC defeated Sunrise AC by 3-1. Prasanta Bhuyan of ASEBSC received best player award and Hirakjyoti Kalita of Sunrise Club bagged man of the league award. In the women category Guwahati Volleyball Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 3-0. Kabita Deka of Guwahati Volleyball club received the best player award. Former national level player Chayan Roy was the chief guest in the closing function and Rajib Prakash Baruah, vice president of Kho Kho Federation of India, was the guest of honour.

