Assam: 2nd Protech Guwahati Premier League Football Begins Today at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd Protech Guwahati Premier Football League will start at the Judges field here on Friday. The competition will be held on a league cum knock out basis.

The opening ceremony of the competition is scheduled at 3-30 PM on Friday and it will be attended by Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary affairs, Government of Assam as the Chief Guest. Taranga Gogoi, Member of Legislative Assembly, Naharkatia Constituency and President Assam Cricket Association, will be the Special Guest of Honour in the opening ceremony. Manoj Kumar Jalan, Managing Director Protech Group, Sujit Dey, Asst General Manager of State Bank of India, and Sangrang Brahma, Secretary of the Assam Football Association will also grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Participating 18 teams are divided into two groups. Teams in group ‘A’ are DBISC , Sports Authority of India , ASEBSC, Gauhati Town Club, G Plus Athletic, Oil India Limited, United Chirangduar and FC Green Valley.

On the other hand, Barekuri FC, Sunrise AC, Assam Police, Northeast United FC, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Pride East Entertainment and Red Bees Inc are placed in group ‘B’.

Two top teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals which will be held on December 20. The final is slated for December 22.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong Morning Star lift Assam State Premier League Football title