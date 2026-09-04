Assam: Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 43rd Abhiruchi Sports Day was celebrated across the State on Thursday, with the main programme held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in the city. Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the programme as the chief guest.

As part of Thursday’s programme, a mass jogging event was organised, drawing several hundred participants from various schools, clubs and sporting organisations across the city.

Apart from Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary, the programme was attended by noted actor Jatin Bora, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali, Principal Private Secretary to the Assam Chief Minister Dharmananda Baruah, former international athlete Tayabun Nessa, veteran sports journalist Pabitra Gogoi, chairman of organizing committee Balendra Mohan Chakravarty and others.

The second day’s programme, scheduled for Friday, will feature a cultural programme, along with the felicitation of players and sports organisers.

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