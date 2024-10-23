Assam beats Bihar by six wickets in BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam defeated Bihar by 6 wickets in the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy held at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Elected to bat, Bihar scored 124-3 in their 20 overs. Assam chased the target in 16.2 overs losing four wickets.

Brief scores: Bihar:124/3 (20 overs), Prity 56,Yashita Singh 47; Monikha Das 1/20, Assam: 126/4 (16.2 overs), Monikha Das 45, Gayatri Gurung 28, Priyanka Boruah not out 23, Rashmi Dey not out 21.

