Assam Boat Racing & Rowing Association picked team for Junior National Rowing Championships

The Assam Boat Racing & Rowing Association announced a 5-member team of Boys and Girls for the 25th Junior National Rowing Championships scheduled to be held at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday.
Assam Boat Racing & Rowing Association
GUWAHATI: The Assam Boat Racing & Rowing Association announced a 5-member team of Boys and Girls for the 25th Junior National Rowing Championships scheduled to be held at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday. Lalchand Rajbhar and Prachee Hannan will accompany the team as coach and manager respectively. Sub-Jr. Boys Team: Ayan Khan, Farhan Ali. Sub-Jr. Girls Team : Jessica Basumatari. U-13 Girls Team : Akabrata Borgohain and Ipshita Choudhury.

