Assam Bowl Out Baroda for 214 in U-16 J.Y. Lele Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bowled out Baroda 214 in their first innings in the All India U-16 J.Y. Lele Invitation Tournament at Vadodara on Wednesday. At stumps on day I Assam were 42-2 in their first innings.

Brief scores: Baroda U-16: 1st innings 214 (67.5 overs), Tilak Patel 73, Ved Krunal Patel 64; Digbijoy N Chetry 3/20, Dipangkar Bordoloi 2/28, Sameer Mahato 2/43. Assam:U-16 1st innings 42/2 (22 overs), Surjeet Saikia 18 no.

Also Read: Suryavanshi stars as India take unassailable lead in Youth ODIs with 51-run win over Australia

Also Watch: